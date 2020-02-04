10 tips for hospitals to mitigate ransomware attacks

Because ransomware attacks can be destructive to hospitals and health systems, executives must take precautions to protect their information.

The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence released a set of guidelines for organizations to follow in order to respond and limit the damage of ransomware attacks. The comment period on the guidelines closes Feb. 26. The two guidelines are titled Detecting and Responding to Ransomware and Other Destructive Events and Identifying and Protecting Assets Against Ransomware and Other Destructive Events.

Below are 10 cybersecurity capabilities hospitals should consider:

Secure storage.

Backup capabilities for databases, VMs and file systems.

Log collection.

Asset inventory.

File integrity checking mechanisms.

Integrity monitoring.

Event detection.

Vulnerability management.

Reporting capabilities.

Mitigation and containment.

