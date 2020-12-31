10 biggest patient data breaches in 2020

In 2020, 527 healthcare organizations reported to HHS more than 21 million individuals being affected by data breaches.

Below are the 10 incidents reported to HHS in 2020 with the greatest number of patients affected.

Mednax Services (Sunrise, Fla.): 1.29 million individuals affected



Magellan Health (Phoenix): 1.01 million individuals affected



Dental Care Alliance (Sarasota, Fla.): more than 1 million individuals affected



Luxottica of America (Mason, Ohio): 829,454 individuals affected



Northern Light Health (Brewer, Maine): 657,392 individuals affected



Health Share of Oregon (Portland): 654,362 individuals affected



Florida Orthopaedic Institute (Tampa): 640,000 individuals affected



Elkhart (Ind.) Emergency Physicians: 550,000 individuals affected



Aetna (Hartford, Conn.): 484,157 individuals affected



SCL Health-Colorado (Broomfield): 343,493 individuals affected

