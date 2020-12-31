10 biggest patient data breaches in 2020
In 2020, 527 healthcare organizations reported to HHS more than 21 million individuals being affected by data breaches.
Below are the 10 incidents reported to HHS in 2020 with the greatest number of patients affected.
- Mednax Services (Sunrise, Fla.): 1.29 million individuals affected
- Magellan Health (Phoenix): 1.01 million individuals affected
- Dental Care Alliance (Sarasota, Fla.): more than 1 million individuals affected
- Luxottica of America (Mason, Ohio): 829,454 individuals affected
- Northern Light Health (Brewer, Maine): 657,392 individuals affected
- Health Share of Oregon (Portland): 654,362 individuals affected
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute (Tampa): 640,000 individuals affected
- Elkhart (Ind.) Emergency Physicians: 550,000 individuals affected
- Aetna (Hartford, Conn.): 484,157 individuals affected
- SCL Health-Colorado (Broomfield): 343,493 individuals affected
