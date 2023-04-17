Workers want at least $76,000 to take new job

The lowest annual pay a worker would find acceptable for taking a new job reached $75,811 in March, up about $2,100 from November, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest Survey of Consumer Expectations.

The increase to the average reservation wage, or the lowest pay people would accept when taking a new job, in March was driven by respondents above age 45 and those with at least a college degree, the bank said.

The figure for men climbed to $88,900 in March, up $3,200 from November. The figure climbed to $63,100 for women, up by $1,400 from November, according to Bloomberg.

The average full-time offer received in the past four months increased to $62,088 from $59,834 in November 2022.