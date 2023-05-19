UHS' 5 highest-earning execs

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services executives saw their total compensation shrink by millions in 2022, in line with what other for-profit health systems reported, according to a proxy statement filed April 6 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

The for-profit health system reported $675.6 million net income in 2022, a 31.9 percent drop from $991.6 million the prior year. UHS includes 28 acute care hospitals, 331 inpatient behavioral health facilities, 39 outpatient facilities, an insurance offering and a physician network.

Here are UHS' five highest-earning executives in 2022:

1. Marc Miller, CEO

    • Salary: $1,300,050
    • Stock awards: $4,754,071
    • Option awards: $ 4,754,007
    • Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation earnings: $66,003
    • Other compensation: $45,845 
  • Total 2022 compensation: $10,919,976
  • $3,100,966 decrease from 2021 ($14,020,942)

2. Alan Miller, executive chair

    • Salary: $1,000,038
    • Stock awards: $2,499,993
    • Option awards:  $2,499,990
    • Other compensation:  $1,138,603
  • Total 2022 compensation: $7,138,624
  • $6,057,877 decrease from 2021 ($13,196,501)

    3. Steve Filton, executive vice president and CFO

      • Salary: $786,574
      • Stock awards: $1,210,017
      • Option awards: $1,210,020
      • Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation earnings: $42,881
      • Other compensation: $18,612
    • Total 2022 compensation: $3,268,104
    • $1,568,058 decrease from 2021 ($4,836,162)

    4. Marvin Pember, former executive vice president and president, acute care

      • Salary: $809,364
      • Stock awards: $1,152,493
      • Option awards: $1,152,516
      • Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation earnings: $44,194
      • Other compensation: $18,011
    • Total 2022 compensation:  $3,176,578
    • $1,580,514 decrease from 2021 ($4,757,092)

    5. Matthew Peterson, executive vice president and president, behavioral health

      • Salary: $666,922
      • Stock awards: $994,015
      • Option awards: $993,990
      • Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation earnings: $37,402 
      • Other compensation: $19,216
    • Total 2022 compensation: $2,711,545
    • $1,236,188 decrease from 2021 ($3,947,733)

