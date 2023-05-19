UHS' 5 highest-earning execs

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services executives saw their total compensation shrink by millions in 2022, in line with what other for-profit health systems reported, according to a proxy statement filed April 6 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The for-profit health system reported $675.6 million net income in 2022, a 31.9 percent drop from $991.6 million the prior year. UHS includes 28 acute care hospitals, 331 inpatient behavioral health facilities, 39 outpatient facilities, an insurance offering and a physician network.

Here are UHS' five highest-earning executives in 2022:

1. Marc Miller, CEO

Salary: $1,300,050



Stock awards: $4,754,071



Option awards: $ 4,754,007



Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation earnings: $66,003



Other compensation: $45,845

Total 2022 compensation: $10,919,976

$3,100,966 decrease from 2021 ($14,020,942)

2. Alan Miller, executive chair

Salary: $1,000,038



Stock awards: $2,499,993



Option awards: $2,499,990



Other compensation: $1,138,603

Total 2022 compensation: $7,138,624

$6,057,877 decrease from 2021 ($13,196,501)

3. Steve Filton, executive vice president and CFO

Salary: $786,574



Stock awards: $1,210,017



Option awards: $1,210,020



Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation earnings: $42,881



Other compensation: $18,612

Total 2022 compensation: $3,268,104

$1,568,058 decrease from 2021 ($4,836,162)

4. Marvin Pember, former executive vice president and president, acute care

Salary: $809,364



Stock awards: $1,152,493



Option awards: $1,152,516



Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation earnings: $44,194



Other compensation: $18,011

Total 2022 compensation: $3,176,578

$1,580,514 decrease from 2021 ($4,757,092)

5. Matthew Peterson, executive vice president and president, behavioral health

Salary: $666,922



Stock awards: $994,015



Option awards: $993,990



Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation earnings: $37,402



Other compensation: $19,216