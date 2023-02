Travel nurses' pay, month by month

In recent months, Becker's has reported on travel nurses' pay in the U.S., based on reports shared by Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace. The following is a month-over-month breakdown showing how pay has fared.

January

Average weekly travel nurse pay: $3,077



Decrease from January 2022: 20.49 percent

December

Average weekly travel nurse pay: $3,177

Decrease from December 2021: 16 percent

November

Average weekly travel nurse pay: $3,204



Decrease from November 2021: 16.32 percent

October

Average weekly travel nurse pay: $3,080



Decrease from October 2021: 18.82 percent

September

Average weekly travel nurse pay: $3,066



Decrease from September 2021: 17.34 percent

August

Average weekly travel nurse pay: $3,045

Decrease from August 2021: 7.4 percent

July

Average weekly travel nurse pay: $2,997

Increase from July 2021: 12 percent

