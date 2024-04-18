The 'comfortable' income threshold in all 50 states

A new study from SmartAsset has determined the minimum salary a single adult would need to live comfortably in each state.

The financial services company used Cambridge-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology's living wage calculator to determine the basic cost of living — including housing, food, transportation and income taxes — for a single individual with no children. It then applied these costs to a 50/30/20 budget to determine a "comfortable" salary, assuming 50% of income would be spent on needs, 30% on wants and 20% on savings or debt payments.

Here are the comfortable salary thresholds for a single adult in each state, according to SmartAsset, listed from highest to lowest:

1. Massachusetts — $116,022

2. Hawaii — $113,693

3. California — $113,651

4. New York — $111,738

5. Washington — $106,496

6. Colorado — $103,293

7. New Jersey — $103,002

8. Maryland — $102,918

9. Oregon — $101,088

10. Rhode Island — $100,838

11. Connecticut — $100,381

12. Virginia — $99,965

13. New Hampshire — $98,093

14. Arizona — $97,344

15. Georgia — $96,886

16. Alaska — $96,762

17. Vermont — $95,763

18. Illinois — $95,098

19. Delaware — $94,141

20. Utah — $93,683

21. Nevada — $93,434

22. Florida — $93,309

23. Maine — $91,686

24. Pennsylvania — $91,312

25. North Carolina — $89,690

26. Minnesota — $89,232

27. Idaho — $88,733

28. South Carolina — $88,317

29. Wyoming — $87,651

30. Texas — $87,027

31. Tennessee — $86,403

32. Indiana — $85,030

33. Montana — $84,739

34. Kansas — $84,656

35. Michigan — $84,365

36. Wisconsin — $84,115

37. Missouri — $84,032

38. Alabama — $83,824

39. Nebraska — $83,699

40. New Mexico — $83,616

41. Iowa — $83,366

42. Mississippi — $82,742

43. Louisiana — $82,451

44. South Dakota — $81,453

45 (tie). Kentucky — $80,704

45 (tie). Ohio — $80,704

47. North Dakota — $80,538

48. Oklahoma — $80,413

49. Arkansas — $79,456

50. West Virginia — $78,790







