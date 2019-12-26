The 50 highest-paying US cities, metro areas for nurse practitioners

Although California is the top-paying state for nurse practitioners, New Bedford, Mass., topped the list of highest-paying U.S. cities and metro areas for nurse practitioners, according to Forbes.

Forbes used occupational and salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for registered nurse practitioners to determine the cities and metro areas in which they are paid the most.

1. New Bedford (Mass.): $156,980

2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward (Calif.): $150,790

3. Spokane-Spokane Valley (Wash.): $148,440

4. Sumter (S.C.): $145,890

5. Vallejo-Fairfield (Calif.): $145,400

6. Leominster-Gardner (Mass.): $145,020

7. Yuma (Ariz.): $142,650

8. Rochester (Minn.): $142,640

9. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville (Fla.): $141,800

10. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk (Conn.): $141,460

11. Salinas (Calif.): $140,610

12. Homosassa Springs (Fla.): $139,610

13. Modesto (Calif.): $135,330

14. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim (Calif.): $135,230

15. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara (Calif.): $134,700

16. Springfield (Ohio): $133,850

17. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara (Calif.): $133,710

18. Prescott (Ariz.): $133,110

19. Fresno (Calif.): $133,090

20. Alexandria (La.): $132,920

21. Kingston (N.Y.): $132,740

22. Longview (Wash.): $130,870

23. Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade (Calif.): $130,040

24. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario (Calif.): $129,770

25. Fairbanks (Alaska): $129,430

26. Bakersfield (Calif.): $128,470

27. Madera (Calif.): $128,070

28. Ogden-Clearfield (Utah): $127,750

29. Hattiesburg (Miss.): $127,250

30. Redding (Calif.): $126,690

31. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura (Calif.): $126,580

32. New York-Newark-Jersey City (N.Y.-N.J.): $126,570

33. Brownsville-Harlingen (Texas): $126,380

34. Yuba City (Calif.): $125,800

35. Merced (Calif.): $125,170

36. Boston-Cambridge-Nashua (Mass.-N.H.): $124,490

37. Visalia-Porterville (Calif.): $124,320

38. Stockton-Lodi (Calif.): $124,300

39. Sioux City (Iowa): $124,130

40. Las Cruces (N.M.): $123,670

41. Honolulu (Hawaii): $123,490

42. Olympia-Tumwater (Wash.): $123,240

43. Cheyenne (Wyo.): $122,990

44. Vineland-Bridgeton (N.J.): $121,830

45. Wenatchee (Wash.): $121,830

46. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande (Calif.): $121,740

47. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land (Texas): $121,670

48. San Diego-Carlsbad (Calif.): $121,670

49. Mount Vernon-Anacortes (Wash.): $121,590

50. Worcester (Mass.): $120,850

