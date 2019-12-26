The 50 highest-paying US cities, metro areas for nurse practitioners
Although California is the top-paying state for nurse practitioners, New Bedford, Mass., topped the list of highest-paying U.S. cities and metro areas for nurse practitioners, according to Forbes.
Forbes used occupational and salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for registered nurse practitioners to determine the cities and metro areas in which they are paid the most.
1. New Bedford (Mass.): $156,980
2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward (Calif.): $150,790
3. Spokane-Spokane Valley (Wash.): $148,440
4. Sumter (S.C.): $145,890
5. Vallejo-Fairfield (Calif.): $145,400
6. Leominster-Gardner (Mass.): $145,020
7. Yuma (Ariz.): $142,650
8. Rochester (Minn.): $142,640
9. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville (Fla.): $141,800
10. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk (Conn.): $141,460
11. Salinas (Calif.): $140,610
12. Homosassa Springs (Fla.): $139,610
13. Modesto (Calif.): $135,330
14. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim (Calif.): $135,230
15. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara (Calif.): $134,700
16. Springfield (Ohio): $133,850
17. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara (Calif.): $133,710
18. Prescott (Ariz.): $133,110
19. Fresno (Calif.): $133,090
20. Alexandria (La.): $132,920
21. Kingston (N.Y.): $132,740
22. Longview (Wash.): $130,870
23. Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade (Calif.): $130,040
24. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario (Calif.): $129,770
25. Fairbanks (Alaska): $129,430
26. Bakersfield (Calif.): $128,470
27. Madera (Calif.): $128,070
28. Ogden-Clearfield (Utah): $127,750
29. Hattiesburg (Miss.): $127,250
30. Redding (Calif.): $126,690
31. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura (Calif.): $126,580
32. New York-Newark-Jersey City (N.Y.-N.J.): $126,570
33. Brownsville-Harlingen (Texas): $126,380
34. Yuba City (Calif.): $125,800
35. Merced (Calif.): $125,170
36. Boston-Cambridge-Nashua (Mass.-N.H.): $124,490
37. Visalia-Porterville (Calif.): $124,320
38. Stockton-Lodi (Calif.): $124,300
39. Sioux City (Iowa): $124,130
40. Las Cruces (N.M.): $123,670
41. Honolulu (Hawaii): $123,490
42. Olympia-Tumwater (Wash.): $123,240
43. Cheyenne (Wyo.): $122,990
44. Vineland-Bridgeton (N.J.): $121,830
45. Wenatchee (Wash.): $121,830
46. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande (Calif.): $121,740
47. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land (Texas): $121,670
48. San Diego-Carlsbad (Calif.): $121,670
49. Mount Vernon-Anacortes (Wash.): $121,590
50. Worcester (Mass.): $120,850
