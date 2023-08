The 20 highest-paid S&P 500 healthcare CEOs

A number of healthcare and pharmaceutical company CEOs are the highest earners among organizations in the Standard & Poor's 500 index, according to data from research firm Equilar provided to Becker's on Aug. 25.

Below is a list of the 20 CEOs in healthcare with the highest total compensation in 2022. Total compensation includes information disclosed in company proxy statements, including base salary, bonus, stock awards and option awards, as well as other benefits and perks. Pension and deferred compensation are not included.

1. Albert Bourla, PhD, Pfizer (New York City) — $30.54 million

2. Christopher Viehbacher, Biogen (Cambridge, Mass.) — $30.49 million

3. Ari Bousbib, IQVIA Holdings (Durham, N.C.) — $29.71 million

4. Marc Casper, Thermo Fisher Scientific (Waltham, Mass.) — $28.21 million

5. Francis deSouza, Illumina (San Diego) — $26.75 million *Mr. deSouza left the CEO position June 11.

6. Richard Gonzalez, AbbVie (North Chicago, Ill.) — $25.85 million

7. Joseph Zubretsky, Molina Healthcare (Long Beach, Calif.) — $22.13 million

8. Daniel Patrick O'Day, Gilead Sciences (Foster City, Calif.) — $21.62 million

9. Robert Ford, Abbott Laboratories (Abbott Park, Ill.) — $21.45 million

10. Robert Bradway, Amgen (Thousand Oaks, Calif.) — $21.40 million

11. David Ricks, Eli Lilly and Co. (Indianapolis) — $21.40 million

12. Karen Lynch, CVS Health Corp. (Woonsocket, R.I.) — $21.32 million

13. David Cordani, The Cigna Group (Bloomfield, Conn.) — $20.97 million

14. Gail Koziara Boudreaux, Elevance Health (Indianapolis) — $20.93 million

15. Andrew Witty, UnitedHealth Group (Minnetonka, Minn.) — $20.87 million

16. Brian Tyler, PhD, McKesson Corp. (Irving, Texas) — $20.22 million

17. Rainer Blair, Danaher Corp. (Washington, D.C.) — $20.20 million

18. Giovanni Caforio, MD, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (Lawrence Township, N.J.) — $20.05 million *Dr. Caforio plans to leave the CEO position Nov. 1.

19. Stephane Bancel, Moderna (Cambridge, Mass.) — $19.36 million

20. Joseph Hogan, Align Technology (Tempe, Ariz.) — $18.68 million