Tenet's highest-earning executives in 2023

The five highest-earning executives at Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare saw their overall compensation increase in 2023, according to a proxy statement filed April 12 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In 2023, the for-profit hospital operator reported $2.5 billion in operating income, up 12.2% from the previous year, while net income hit $1.3 billion, compared to $1 billion in 2022. CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, said Tenet performed exceptionally in 2023 because of "strong same-facility revenue growth and disciplined operating management."

The health system has carried that momentum into 2024 and is focused on expanding access to care and investing in technology while strategically reducing its debt and growing its ambulatory care and hospital businesses.

Here are Tenet's five highest-earning executives in 2023:

1. Saum Sutaria, MD, CEO

Salary: $1,500,000

Stock awards: $10,130,393

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $6,300,000

Other: $587,717

Total 2023 compensation: $18,518,109 $7,470,981 increase from 2022 ($11,047,128)



2. Dan Cancelmi, CFO

(Sun Park became CFO in 2024)

Salary: $750,000

Stock awards: $2,366,606

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $2,100,000

Pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $4,045,998

Other: $9,900

Total 2023 compensation: $9,272,504 $5,664,420 increase from 2022 ($3,608,084)



3. Tom Arnst, executive vice president, chief administrative officer, general counsel and corporate secretary

Salary: $650,000

Stock awards: $1,614,898

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,267,500

Other: $139,900

Total 2023 compensation: $3,672,298 $821.748 increase from 2022 ($2,850,550)



4. Lisa Foo, executive vice president, commercial operations

Salary: $650,000

Stock awards: $1,150,146

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,267,500

Other: $167,860

Total 2023 compensation: $3,235,506 $1,104,410 increase from 2022 ($2,131,096)



5. Paola Arbour, executive vice president, chief information officer