RN salary by state — California is No. 1 at $120,560
The average annual salary for registered nurses in the U.S. is $80,010, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.
Registered nurses have the highest average annual salary in California and the lowest in Alabama.
Here is the average annual salary for RNs by state, in descending order.
1. California: $120,560
2. Hawaii: $104,830
3. Massachusetts: $96,250
4. Oregon: $96,230
5. Alaska: $95,270
6. Washington: $91,310
7. New York: $89,760
8. Nevada: $89,750
9. New Jersey: $85,720
10. Connecticut: $84,850
11. Rhode Island: $82,790
12. Maryland: $81,590
13. Minnesota: $80,960
14. Arizona: $80,380
15. Colorado: $77,860
16. Texas: $76,800
17. New Hampshire: $75,970
18. New Mexico: $75,700
19. Wisconsin: $74,760
20. Illinois: $74,560
21. Virginia: $74,380
22. Delaware: $74,330
23. Pennsylvania: $74,170
24. Michigan: $73,980
25. Wyoming: $72,600
26. Vermont: $72,140
27. Idaho: $71,640
28. Georgia: $71,510
29. Maine: $71,040
30. Montana: $70,530
31. Utah: $70,370
32. Ohio: $69,750
33. North Dakota: $69,630
34. Florida: $69,510
35. Nebraska: $69,480
36. North Carolina: $68,950
37. Louisiana: $68,010
38. Indiana: $67,490
39. South Carolina: $67,140
40. Oklahoma: $66,600
41. Missouri: $65,900
42. West Virginia: $65,130
43. Kentucky: $64,730
44. Kansas: $64,200
45. Tennessee: $64,120
46. Arkansas: $63,640
47. Iowa: $62,570
48. Mississippi: $61,250
49. South Dakota: $60,960
50. Alabama: $60,230
More articles on compensation:
HCA CEO made $30.4M in 2nd year at helm
Sentara giving $1,500 employee bonuses for pandemic work
Sentara bumps minimum wage, will give merit pay increases
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.