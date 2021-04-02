RN salary by state — California is No. 1 at $120,560

The average annual salary for registered nurses in the U.S. is $80,010, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.

Registered nurses have the highest average annual salary in California and the lowest in Alabama.

Here is the average annual salary for RNs by state, in descending order.

1. California: $120,560

2. Hawaii: $104,830

3. Massachusetts: $96,250

4. Oregon: $96,230

5. Alaska: $95,270

6. Washington: $91,310

7. New York: $89,760

8. Nevada: $89,750

9. New Jersey: $85,720

10. Connecticut: $84,850

11. Rhode Island: $82,790

12. Maryland: $81,590

13. Minnesota: $80,960

14. Arizona: $80,380

15. Colorado: $77,860

16. Texas: $76,800

17. New Hampshire: $75,970

18. New Mexico: $75,700

19. Wisconsin: $74,760

20. Illinois: $74,560

21. Virginia: $74,380

22. Delaware: $74,330

23. Pennsylvania: $74,170

24. Michigan: $73,980

25. Wyoming: $72,600

26. Vermont: $72,140

27. Idaho: $71,640

28. Georgia: $71,510

29. Maine: $71,040

30. Montana: $70,530

31. Utah: $70,370

32. Ohio: $69,750

33. North Dakota: $69,630

34. Florida: $69,510

35. Nebraska: $69,480

36. North Carolina: $68,950

37. Louisiana: $68,010

38. Indiana: $67,490

39. South Carolina: $67,140

40. Oklahoma: $66,600

41. Missouri: $65,900

42. West Virginia: $65,130

43. Kentucky: $64,730

44. Kansas: $64,200

45. Tennessee: $64,120

46. Arkansas: $63,640

47. Iowa: $62,570

48. Mississippi: $61,250

49. South Dakota: $60,960

50. Alabama: $60,230

