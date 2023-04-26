RN average wage for all 50 states | 2023

Registered nursese receive $42.80 on average, according to data published by U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.

RNs in California had the highest average annual wage, followed by Hawaii and Oregon. The data was gathered in May 2022.

Here is the average hourly wage for nurses by state in descending order:

State

RN hourly

mean wage

California

$64.10

Hawaii

$54.43

Oregon

$51.26

Massachusetts

$50.07

Alaska

$49.67

Washington

$48.88

New York

$48.14

District of Columbia

$47.23

New Jersey

$46.48

Nevada

$46.30

Connecticut

$45.32

Minnesota

$42.72

Rhode Island

$42.43

Maryland

$42.30

Arizona

$41.70

Colorado

$41.63

New Mexico

$41.15

Georgia

$40.95

Delaware

$40.88

Texas

$40.54

New Hampshire

$40.11

Illinois

$39.53

Virginia

$39.36

Wyoming

$38.95

Wisconsin

$38.94

Michigan

$38.78

Pennsylvania

$38.76

Vermont

$38.46

Florida

$38.42

Idaho

$37.79

Ohio

$37.72

Montana

$37.67

Kentucky

$37.32

Maine*

$37.22

North Carolina*

$37.22

Oklahoma

$36.98

Utah

$36.73

Louisiana

$36.50

Indiana

$36.34

North Dakota

$36.06

South Carolina

$35.74

Nebraska

$35.34

Tennessee

$34.85

West Virginia

$34.73

Kansas

$34.61

Missouri

$34.55

Iowa

$33.35

Mississippi

$32.66

Alabama

$32.17

Arkansas

$31.98

South Dakota

$31.01

