Registered nurse average annual salary in 50 states | 2023

Per the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, registered nurses in the U.S. earn an average of $89,010 annually. Registered nurses in California earn the highest average salary, coming in at $133,340. Hawaii is second at $113,220, flanked by Oregon at $106,610.

Below are the mean annual wages for registered nurses in all 50 states according to May 2022 data. States are listed in alphabetical order.

Alabama: $66,910

Alaska: $103,310

Arizona: $86,740

Arkansas: $66,530

California: $133,340

Colorado: $86,590

Connecticut: $94,260

Delaware: $85,020

Florida: $79,910

Georgia: $85,180

Hawaii: $11,3220

Idaho: $78,610

Illinois: $82,220

Indiana: $75,580

Iowa: $69,370

Kansas: $71,990

Kentucky: $77,620

Louisiana: $75,920

Maine: $77,410

Maryland: $87,990

Massachusetts: $104,150

Michigan: $80,660

Minnesota: $88,860

Mississippi: $67,930

Missouri: $71,860

Montana: $78,350

Nebraska: $73,510

Nevada: $96,310

New Hampshire: $83,420

New Jersey: $96,670

New Mexico: $85,580

New York: $100,130

North Carolina: $77,420

North Dakota: $75,000

Ohio: $78,450

Oklahoma: $76,920

Oregon: $106,610

Pennsylvania: $80,630

Rhode Island: $88,250

South Carolina: $74,330

South Dakota: $64,500

Tennessee: $72,480

Texas: $84,320

Utah: $76,400

Vermont: $79,990

Virginia: $81,860

Washington: $101,670

West Virginia: $72,230

Wisconsin: $81,000

Wyoming: $81,010