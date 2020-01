Physician assistant median base salaries, by state

The annual median base salary for full-time clinical physician assistants was $106,000 in 2018, a 1 percent increase from $105,000 in the year prior, according to the 2019 AAPA Salary Report.

Alaska had the highest median PA salary ($133,250) in 2018, but it falls to No. 22 on the list after adjusting for cost of living. Alabama had the lowest median PA salary ($90,000), according to the report, which was based on a survey of 13,088 physician assistants in February and March.

The PA median base salary and the cost-of-living adjusted PA median base salary in each state and the District of Columbia are listed below:

Alabama

Median base salary: $90,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $99,668

Alaska

Median base salary: $133,250

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $107,807

Arizona

Median base salary: $110,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $105,465

Arkansas

Median base salary: $102,500

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $116,082

California

Median base salary: $124,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $89,209

Colorado

Median base salary: $103,084

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $98,082

Connecticut

Median base salary: $115,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $93,042

Delaware

Median base salary: $102,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $98,361

District of Columbia

Median base salary: $108,800

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $72,437

Florida

Median base salary: $105,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $104,478

Georgia

Median base salary: $102,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $110,032

Hawaii

Median base salary: $113,500

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $85,790

Idaho

Median base salary: $102,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $110,749

Illinois

Median base salary: $103,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $95,018

Indiana

Median base salary: $104,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $113,786

Iowa

Median base salary: $104,500

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $113,711

Kansas

Median base salary: $100,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $108,108

Kentucky

Median base salary: $95,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $103,939

Louisiana

Median base salary: $98,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $104,701

Maine

Median base salary: $105,936

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $92,764

Maryland

Median base salary: $108,160

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $85,434

Massachusetts

Median base salary: $110,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $87,371

Michigan

Median base salary: $102,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $113,839

Minnesota

Median base salary: $110,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $110,220

Mississippi

Median base salary: $95,750

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $112,913

Missouri

Median base salary: $99,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $110,738

Montana

Median base salary: $106,500

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $109,907

Nebraska

Median base salary: $97,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $103,412

Nevada

Median base salary: $115,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $110,683

New Hampshire

Median base salary: $106,050

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $88,671

New Jersey

Median base salary: $115,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $97,293

New Mexico

Median base salary: $110,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $113,636

New York

Median base salary: $110,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $77,629

North Carolina

Median base salary: $101,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $109,663

North Dakota

Median base salary: $109,250

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $107,955

Ohio

Median base salary: $103,990

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $115,931

Oklahoma

Median base salary: $110,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $121,547

Oregon

Median base salary: $112,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $103,131

Pennsylvania

Median base salary: $98,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $95,053

Rhode Island

Median base salary: $110,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $93,777

South Carolina

Median base salary: $95,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $98,039

South Dakota

Median base salary: $106,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $112,169

Tennessee

Median base salary: $98,900

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $109,282

Texas

Median base salary: $110,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $115,546

Utah

Median base salary: $101,318

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $102,861

Vermont

Median base salary: $106,500

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $90,561

Virginia

Median base salary: $101,062

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $98,537

Washington

Median base salary: $118,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $104,889

West Virginia

Median base salary: $100,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $106,496

Wisconsin

Median base salary: $105,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $108,583

Wyoming

Median base salary: $107,000

Cost-of-living adjusted median base salary: $106,362

Access more information about the AAPA report here.

More articles on compensation:

10 highest-paying nurse practitioner specialties

How UMass Memorial cut executive payroll in half

Sentara pledges to reach $15 minimum wage by 2022

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.