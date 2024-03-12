Male nurses earn $250 more per week than female peers: Report

In 2023, men earned higher wages than women in 20 of the most prevalent occupations for women, including nursing, where they earned nearly $250 more per week, according to a March 7 report from the Institute for Women's Policy Research.

To assess the gender wage gap in female-dominated professions, the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit analyzed 2023 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Three notes:

1. Full-time male nurses earned a median weekly wage of $1,657 last year, while female nurses earned $1,409 — or 85% of men's wages. Women comprise 85.7% of the full-time nursing workforce.

2. The weekly median gender earnings ratio improved across all jobs from 17% in 2022 to 16.4% in 2023, though this gap widened for most races and ethnicities.

3. Nationwide, full-time female workers earned 83.6 cents for every dollar paid to a full-time working man. This gap expanded to 78.1 cents on the dollar when part-time work was included.

View the full report here.