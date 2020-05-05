Highest-paid CEOs in 2019: Who made the list from healthcare

Nineteen healthcare CEOs made Equilar's annual list of the 100 highest-paid CEOs at the largest U.S. companies.

For its 2019 ranking, Equilar examined annual proxy statements filed by companies before March 31. The findings in the study reflect 2019 pay packages prior to the COVID-19 crisis. Equilar notes several companies are adjusting or planning to adjust their executive pay plans during the pandemic.

Here are the 19 healthcare companies and CEOs that made the list, in order of total compensation in 2019. Total compensation may include salary, bonuses, perks, stock and options.

1. Gilead Sciences, Daniel O'Day — $29.1 million

2. Centene Corp., Michael Neidorff — $26.4 million

3. Abbott Laboratories, Miles White — $22.1 million

4. Johnson & Johnson, Alex Gorsky — $19.6 million

5. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Stefano Pessina — $19.2 million

6. Cigna, David Cordani — $19.1 million

7. Bristol-Myers Squibb, Giovanni Caforio — $18.8 million

8. AbbVie, Richard Gonzalez — $18.2 million

9. Danaher, Thomas Joyce Jr. — $18.2 million

10. HCA Healthcare, Samuel Hazen — $17.2 million

11. Humana, Bruce Broussard — $16.7 million



12. Eli Lilly, David Ricks — $16.6 million

13. Pfizer, Albert Bourla — $16.2 million

14. Cardinal Health, Michael Kaufmann — $15.6 million

15. Anthem, Gail Boudreaux — $15.5 million

16. Becton Dickinson, Vincent Forlenza — $15.3 million

17. 3M, Michael Roman — $12.7 million

18. Kimberly-Clark, Michael Hsu — $12 million

19. AmerisourceBergen, Steven Collis — $11.3 million

More articles on compensation:

Cincinnati Children's employees take 20% pay cut

Advocate Aurora offers bonuses to more than 60,000 workers

Union seeks hazard pay for University of Chicago hospital workers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.