Highest-paid CEOs in 2019: Who made the list from healthcare
Nineteen healthcare CEOs made Equilar's annual list of the 100 highest-paid CEOs at the largest U.S. companies.
For its 2019 ranking, Equilar examined annual proxy statements filed by companies before March 31. The findings in the study reflect 2019 pay packages prior to the COVID-19 crisis. Equilar notes several companies are adjusting or planning to adjust their executive pay plans during the pandemic.
Here are the 19 healthcare companies and CEOs that made the list, in order of total compensation in 2019. Total compensation may include salary, bonuses, perks, stock and options.
1. Gilead Sciences, Daniel O'Day — $29.1 million
2. Centene Corp., Michael Neidorff — $26.4 million
3. Abbott Laboratories, Miles White — $22.1 million
4. Johnson & Johnson, Alex Gorsky — $19.6 million
5. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Stefano Pessina — $19.2 million
6. Cigna, David Cordani — $19.1 million
7. Bristol-Myers Squibb, Giovanni Caforio — $18.8 million
8. AbbVie, Richard Gonzalez — $18.2 million
9. Danaher, Thomas Joyce Jr. — $18.2 million
10. HCA Healthcare, Samuel Hazen — $17.2 million
11. Humana, Bruce Broussard — $16.7 million
12. Eli Lilly, David Ricks — $16.6 million
13. Pfizer, Albert Bourla — $16.2 million
14. Cardinal Health, Michael Kaufmann — $15.6 million
15. Anthem, Gail Boudreaux — $15.5 million
16. Becton Dickinson, Vincent Forlenza — $15.3 million
17. 3M, Michael Roman — $12.7 million
18. Kimberly-Clark, Michael Hsu — $12 million
19. AmerisourceBergen, Steven Collis — $11.3 million
