HCA's Mission Health invests $22M in employee raises

Citing a need to recruit and retain workers, Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health said it is investing $22 million in additional pay increases for certain roles.

The health system, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, announced the raises in a Sept. 7 news release shared with Becker's.

Nurses — nonunion and union — in Mission Health hospitals, as well as workers in patient care roles such as environmental services, lab, laundry and patient care technicians, will see their wages increased.

The raises come after hospital leaders evaluated the market and received feedback from employees, according to Mission Health.

"The pay raises will start right away for our employees at our six hospitals outside of Asheville and for our nonunion employees at Mission Hospital. Increases for union nurses at Mission Hospital will be delayed while the hospital follows the collective bargaining agreement's process for notifying the union and discussing the hospital's proposed increases," the health system told Becker's.

Mission Health also pointed to investments the health system has made to address workforce shortages, including the most recent pay increases; funding three faculty positions in nursing education at local colleges and universities; a "pay to learn" certified nursing assistant program; and offering sign-on bonuses.

"These increases are a part of HCA Healthcare's continued effort to support and invest in our greatest asset: our people," Greg Lowe, president of Mission Health/HCA Healthcare North Carolina division, said in the release.