Florida health system to boost employee pay by 5%, upgrade other benefits

Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare, a two-hospital system with about 4,900 employees, said it is increasing staff pay and benefits in recognition of staff's work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The changes, announced in a Feb. 25 news release, include a 5 percent pay increase for employees, excluding the executive leadership team and employed physicians. Staff will not be responsible for medical insurance premiums and will receive a punch card for five free meals each month in the health system's cafeterias.

"We continue to strive to quickly fill vacancies to stabilize our staffing and are fortunate that we have been able to offer a variety of incentives to get us through this unprecedented time," the health system said. "For over a year, our staff has worked tirelessly through the challenges of the pandemic together."

The changes take effect May 9.

