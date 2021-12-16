Crozer Health unveils student loan forgiveness program for employees

In an effort to retain and recruit workers, Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health will provide some employees with student loan repayment of up $10,000 annually per person to a maximum of $50,000 over five years.

The Crozer Health Student Loan Forgiveness Program is meant for nurses, physical therapists and occupational therapists, according to a Dec. 15 news release from the system.

Currently, the program is available for full-time employees, but will extend to benefit-eligible part-time employees Jan. 1. So far, 50 employees have applied for student loan forgiveness at the system, according to the release.

"We are glad to be able to help alleviate the heavy student loan burden that so many of our nurses and therapists carry," CEO Peter Adamo said. "Over time, in response to patient needs, we may expand this program to include additional disciplines."