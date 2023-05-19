CRNA pay by state, adjusted by cost of living | 2023

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, certified registered nurse anesthetists in the U.S. earn an average hourly wage of $98.93, but wages can vary based on the cost of living in every state.

Below are the average hourly wages for nurse anesthetists, based on May 2022 BLS data released April 2023.

CRNAs earn the highest hourly wage in New York at $114.77, followed by Illinois at $114.64. However, when factoring in cost of living adjustments, New York falls to 40th while Illinois claims the top spot.

Oklahoma has the lowest average hourly CRNA wage at $80.99, but Maryland sits at the bottom when adjusted for the cost of living.

Below are the living expense-adjusted average salaries for CRNAs.

Note: Data was unavailable for seven states.