CRNA average hourly wage and salary for all 50 states | 2023

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, certified registered nurse anesthetists in the U.S. earn an average salary of $205,770. However, CRNAs in some states earn a mean annual wage much higher than the national average.

Below are the average hourly wages and salaries for nurse anesthetists in all 50 states, based on May 2022 BLS data. States are listed in alphabetical order.

Median annual household income data is based on the U.S. Census Bureau 2021 American Community Survey and reported by Kaiser Family Foundation.





Alabama

Hourly: $91.92

Annual wage: $191,200

Median annual household income: $53,913

Alaska

Hourly: N/A

Annual wage: N/A

Median annual household income: $77,845

Arizona

Hourly: $86.41

Annual wage: $179,730

Median annual household income: $69,056

Arkansas

Hourly: N/A

Annual wage: N/A

Median annual household income: $52,528

California

Hourly: $118.52

Annual wage: $246,510

Median annual household income: $84,907

Colorado

Hourly: $89.36

Annual wage: $185,860

Median annual household income: $82,254

Connecticut

Hourly: $115.66

Annual wage: $240,580

Median annual household income: $83,771

Delaware

Hourly: $95.23

Annual wage: $198,070

Median annual household income: $71,091

Florida

Hourly: $83.84

Annual wage: $174,390

Median annual household income: $63,062

Georgia

Hourly: $91.73

Annual wage: $190,800

Median annual household income: $66,559

Hawaii

Hourly: N/A

Annual wage: N/A

Median annual household income: $84,857

Idaho

Hourly: $87.07

Annual wage: $181,110

Median annual household income: $66,474

Illinois

Hourly: $114.64

Annual wage: $238,440

Median annual household income: $72,205

Indiana

Hourly: $105.78

Annual wage: $220,020

Median annual household income: $62,743

Iowa

Hourly: $101.45

Annual wage: $211,010

Median annual household income: $65,600

Kansas

Hourly: $81.45

Annual wage: $169,410

Median annual household income: $64,124

Kentucky

Hourly: $113.10

Annual wage: $235,260

Median annual household income: $55,573

Louisiana

Hourly: $86.12

Annual wage: $179,140

Median annual household income: $52,087

Maine

Hourly: $103.33

Annual wage: $214,930

Median annual household income: $64,767

Maryland

Hourly: $87.84

Annual wage: $182,710

Median annual household income: $90,203

Massachusetts

Hourly: $98.41

Annual wage: $204,690

Median annual household income: $89,645

Michigan

Hourly: $96.00

Annual wage: $199,690

Median annual household income: $63,498

Minnesota

Hourly: $106.99

Annual wage: $222,540

Median annual household income: $77,720

Mississippi

Hourly: $88.65

Annual wage: $184,390

Median annual household income: $48,716

Missouri

Hourly: $98.65

Annual wage: $205,190

Median annual household income: $61,847

Montana

Hourly: $97.81

Annual wage: $203,430

Median annual household income: $63,249

Nebraska

Hourly: $108.46

Annual wage: $225,590

Median annual household income: $66,817

Nevada

Hourly: N/A

Annual wage: N/A

Median annual household income: $66,274

New Hampshire

Hourly: $103.83

Annual wage: $215,970

Median annual household income: $88,465

New Jersey

Hourly: $111.84

Annual wage: $232,630

Median annual household income: $89,296

New Mexico

Hourly: $103.48

Annual wage: $215,240

Median annual household income: $53,992

New York

Hourly: $114.77

Annual wage: $238,710

Median annual household income: $74,314

North Carolina

Hourly: $103.24

Annual wage: $214,740

Median annual household income: $61,972

North Dakota

Hourly: N/A

Annual wage: N/A

Median annual household income: $66,519

Ohio

Hourly: $95.01

Annual wage: $197,630

Median annual household income: $62,262

Oklahoma

Hourly: $80.99

Annual wage: $168,470

Median annual household income: $55,826

Oregon

Hourly: $99.00

Annual wage: $205,920

Median annual household income: $71,562

Pennsylvania

Hourly: $97.89

Annual wage: $203,620

Median annual household income: $68,957

Rhode Island

Hourly: N/A

Annual wage: N/A

Median annual household income: $74,008

South Carolina

Hourly: $94.15

Annual wage: $195,840

Median annual household income: $59,318

South Dakota

Hourly: $107.31

Annual wage: $223,200

Median annual household income: $66,143

Tennessee

Hourly: $83.74

Annual wage: $174,170

Median annual household income: $59,695

Texas

Hourly: $100.45

Annual wage: $208,940

Median annual household income: $66,963

Utah

Hourly: N/A

Annual wage: N/A

Median annual household income: $79,449

Vermont

Hourly: $109.96

Annual wage: $228,710

Median annual household income: $72,431

Virginia

Hourly: $103.62

Annual wage: $215,530

Median annual household income: $80,963

Washington

Hourly: $107.03

Annual wage: $222,610

Median annual household income: $84,247

West Virginia

Hourly: $110.30

Annual wage: $229,430

Median annual household income: $51,248

Wisconsin

Hourly: $110.71

Annual wage: $230,270

Median annual household income: $67,125

Wyoming

Hourly: $98.69

Annual wage: $205,270

Median annual household income: $65,204