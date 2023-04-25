Average pay for pharmacists, state by state

Pharmacists in the U.S. make an average of $129,410 annually, according to the latest data released April 25 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Pharmacists earn the highest average salary in California at $151,280. Alaska is second at $146,400, followed by Oregon at $141,440.
Below are the average mean annual wages for pharmacists in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to the most recent BLS data available. The states are listed in alphabetical order.
Alabama: $125,820
Alaska: $146,400
Arizona: $127,870
Arkansas: $120,440
California: $151,280
Colorado: $131,740
Connecticut: $130,910
Delaware: $127,410
Florida: $121,560
Georgia: $125,290
Hawaii: $136,600
Idaho: $126,120
Illinois: $125,130
Indiana: $124,760
Iowa: $127,520
Kansas: $122,860
Kentucky: $127,410
Louisiana: $121,090
Maine: $129,500
Maryland: $126,330
Massachusetts: $125,340
Michigan: $124,390
Minnesota: $136,950
Mississippi: $121,860
Missouri: $128,040
Montana: $125,220
Nebraska: $121,340
Nevada: $125,580
New Hampshire: $131,650
New Jersey: $127,680
New Mexico: $122,360
New York: $130,700
North Carolina: $128,330
North Dakota: $122,470
Ohio: $121,290
Oklahoma: $121,350
Oregon: $141,440
Pennsylvania: $125,790
Rhode Island: $112,560
South Carolina: $121,120
South Dakota: $128,390
Tennessee: $120,600
Texas: $130,280
Utah: $132,260
Vermont: $135,220
Virginia: $130,350
Washington: $138,580
Washington, D.C.: $127,630
West Virginia: $119,000
Wisconsin: $132,530
Wyoming: $126,580