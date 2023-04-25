Average pay for pharmacists, state by state

Pharmacists in the U.S. make an average of $129,410 annually, according to the latest data released April 25 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Pharmacists earn the highest average salary in California at $151,280. Alaska is second at $146,400, followed by Oregon at $141,440.

Below are the average mean annual wages for pharmacists in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to the most recent BLS data available. The states are listed in alphabetical order.

Alabama: $125,820

Alaska: $146,400

Arizona: $127,870

Arkansas: $120,440

California: $151,280

Colorado: $131,740

Connecticut: $130,910

Delaware: $127,410

Florida: $121,560

Georgia: $125,290

Hawaii: $136,600

Idaho: $126,120

Illinois: $125,130

Indiana: $124,760

Iowa: $127,520

Kansas: $122,860

Kentucky: $127,410

Louisiana: $121,090

Maine: $129,500

Maryland: $126,330

Massachusetts: $125,340

Michigan: $124,390

Minnesota: $136,950

Mississippi: $121,860

Missouri: $128,040

Montana: $125,220

Nebraska: $121,340

Nevada: $125,580

New Hampshire: $131,650

New Jersey: $127,680

New Mexico: $122,360

New York: $130,700

North Carolina: $128,330

North Dakota: $122,470

Ohio: $121,290

Oklahoma: $121,350

Oregon: $141,440

Pennsylvania: $125,790

Rhode Island: $112,560

South Carolina: $121,120

South Dakota: $128,390

Tennessee: $120,600

Texas: $130,280

Utah: $132,260

Vermont: $135,220

Virginia: $130,350

Washington: $138,580

Washington, D.C.: $127,630

West Virginia: $119,000

Wisconsin: $132,530

Wyoming: $126,580