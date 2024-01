Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health will raise wages by 3%, which will add up to a total of $117 million added to the salaries of 64,000 employees, the system announced Jan. 12.

Minimum wage increases will also boost pay among another 31,700 hourly workers across the system's Charlotte and Winston-Salem markets. It will now offer employees a minimum hourly wage of $17.50. As a system, Atrium has increased its minimum wage paid to workers 140% since 2012.

Changes became effective Jan. 14.