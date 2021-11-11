Advocate Aurora Health invests $93M to boost minimum wage

Advocate Aurora Health will invest $93 million to boost its minimum hourly wage, the health system said Nov. 11.

The health system, which has dual headquarters in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill., said it will boost its minimum wage to $18 per hour, up from $15 per hour.

The wage increases will directly affect 10,800 workers in food service and environmental services. The new minimum hourly rate will take effect Dec. 5.

Advocate Aurora said the 20,000 team members who already make more than $18 per hour will also receive raises.

The health system said the wage increases are intended to recognize team members' critical work and improve workers' overall well-being.

"This decision reflects how much we value our team members, whose commitment has been nothing short of extraordinary, especially during these challenging times," Advocate Aurora President and CEO Jim Skogsbergh said. "Establishing industry-leading compensation is one way to reward our team members for their tremendous contributions while helping more people to lead healthy, fulfilling lives."