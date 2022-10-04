A single health system among 100 big companies with competitive pay

Tech reigns supreme and healthcare providers are scant when it comes to competitive compensation among companies with more than 500 employees, according to workplace review site Comparably's 6th annual list of Best Companies for Compensation, released Oct. 4.

Big tech dominates the top-rated companies. Rounding out the top five after Adobe are RingCentral, Meta, Microsoft and Google. The list is light on healthcare providers, with only one — Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health — making the list in spot 87 out of 100.

Other companies that touch healthcare and earned spots in the rankings include biotech company 23andMe (No. 40), healthcare software company symplr (No. 46) and prescription price comparison tool GoodRx (No. 68).

"Being paid fairly has always been an important factor, but in order to recruit and retain top talent today companies need to provide competitive compensation across the board," said Comparably co-founder and CEO Jason Nazar. "The top-rated companies on this year's list have raised the bar by expanding salary bands, perks, and benefits to meet new expectations from workers."

To qualify for consideration, companies with more than 500 employees needed to meet a minimum of 75 employee participants who anonymously rated their companies during a 12-month period. Respondents answered questions about pay on a 1-10 scale, including whether they believe they are paid fairly, how often they receive raises, if they are satisfied with their benefits and if the company offers annual bonuses. There were no fees or costs associated with participating.