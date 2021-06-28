6 hospitals, health systems offering sign-on or pandemic bonuses

The following health systems revealed plans in June about offering sign-on bonuses or pandemic appreciation bonuses for workers:

1. Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Albuquerque (N.M.) is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for some full-time jobs ahead of a June 30 hiring event, according to the Albuquerque Journal. Open jobs include cooks, maintenance mechanics, van drivers, floor techs and housekeeping staff.

2. NCH Healthcare system in Naples, Fla., is offering sign-on bonuses ranging from $500 to $20,000 as it looks to boost staffing and fill nursing roles.

3. Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta is offering qualified nurses the opportunity to earn up to $30,000 in sign-on bonuses and/or relocation assistance with a commitment that extends through two years.

4. Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital, part of Upper Allegheny Health System, doubled bonuses for signing on and for recruitment referral for nurses.

5. Houston Methodist is offering $15,000 sign-on bonuses to nurses and $15,000 referral bonuses for employees.

6. Trinity Health in Livonia, Mich., will provide $500 appreciation awards to its 123,000 employees for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.