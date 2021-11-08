Compensation Issues

4 hospitals, health systems boosting employee wages

As hospitals and health systems struggle with staff retention, some are increasing wages to attract employees.

Four hospitals and health systems boosting pay in the last few weeks:

1. Maine hospital raises minimum wage to $17 an hour
To improve retention and recruitment, Bangor-based Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is increasing its minimum wage to $17 an hour, which will affect nearly 2,000 employees, the Bangor Daily News reported Nov. 5.

2. Augusta Health to invest $10.6M in employee compensation
Fishersville, Va.-based Augusta Health will spend $10.6 million on employee compensation improvements, which go into effect Dec. 5.

3. HSHS to raise minimum wage for 3,000 employees
Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System is increasing its minimum wage to $15 an hour, which will affect about 3,000 employees in Wisconsin and Illinois.

4. St. Luke's in Kansas City to give employees $2K bonuses, raise minimum wage again
Kansas City, Mo.-based St. Luke's Health System is raising its minimum wage to $17.50 an hour and giving all its employees $2,000 "thank you" bonuses, NPR affiliate KCUR reported Oct. 13.

