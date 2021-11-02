Augusta Health to invest $10.6M in employee compensation

Fishersville, Va.-based Augusta Health will spend $10.6 million on employee compensation improvements, which go into effect Dec. 5.

This comes after the health system spent $6.4 million on pay increases in July, according to a Nov. 2 press release from the organization.

The new compensation program includes:

A base pay increase or lump sum payment for 96 percent of team members

A minimum wage increase to $15 an hour

Regular market adjustments for several clinical and support positions

"Over the past 18 months, our team has lived through unprecedented and extraordinary times," said CEO Mary Mannix. "Working together, all have gone above and beyond for our patients and community. We recognize their strength and appreciate their loyalty. The 2022 compensation program acknowledges their contributions and their value to our organization and our community."