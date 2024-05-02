38 hospital jobs, ranked by median pay

Median annual wages at hospitals vary across job classifications.
Here are the median annual wages of 38 jobs within hospitals, listed in ascending order of compensation. Data is the most recent available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released April 3.
1. Maids and housekeeping cleaners: $33,450
2. Cooks: $35,320
3. Orderlies: $36,830
4. Security guards: $37,070
5. Nursing assistants: $38,200
6. Emergency medical technicians: $38,930
7. Pharmacy technicians: $40,300
8. Phlebotomists: $41,810
9. Medical records specialists: $48,780
10. Paramedics: $53,180
11. Surgical technologists: $60,610
12. Clinical laboratory technologists and technicians: $60,780
13. Healthcare social workers: $62,940
14. Health information technologists and medical registrars: $62,990
15. Public relations specialists: $66,750
16. Dietitians and nutritionists: $69,680
17. Radiologic technologists and technicians: $73,410
18. Registered nurses: $86,070
19. Nuclear medicine technologists: $92,500
20. Physical therapists: $99,710
21. Medical and health services managers: $110,680
22. Nurse practitioners: $126,260
23. Physician assistants: $130,020
24. Pharmacists: $136,030
25. Pediatricians (general): $198,690
26. Nurse anesthetists: $212,650
27. General internal medicine physicians: $223,310
28. Family medicine physicians: $224,640
29. Neurologists: Equal to or greater than $239,200
29. Psychiatrists: Equal to or greater than $239,200
29. Physicians, pathologists: Equal to or greater than $239,200
29. OB-GYNs: Equal to or greater than $239,200
29. Anesthesiologists: Equal to or greater than $239,200
29. Emergency medicine physicians: Equal to or greater than $239,200
29. Dermatologists: Equal to or greater than $239,200
29. Radiologists: Equal to or greater than $239,200
29. Orthopedic surgeons (except pediatric): Equal to or greater than $239,200
29. Cardiologists: Equal to or greater than $239,200