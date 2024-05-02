38 hospital jobs, ranked by median pay

Median annual wages at hospitals vary across job classifications.

Here are the median annual wages of 38 jobs within hospitals, listed in ascending order of compensation. Data is the most recent available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released April 3.

1. Maids and housekeeping cleaners: $33,450

2. Cooks: $35,320

3. Orderlies: $36,830

4. Security guards: $37,070

5. Nursing assistants: $38,200

6. Emergency medical technicians: $38,930

7. Pharmacy technicians: $40,300

8. Phlebotomists: $41,810

9. Medical records specialists: $48,780

10. Paramedics: $53,180

11. Surgical technologists: $60,610

12. Clinical laboratory technologists and technicians: $60,780

13. Healthcare social workers: $62,940

14. Health information technologists and medical registrars: $62,990

15. Public relations specialists: $66,750

16. Dietitians and nutritionists: $69,680

17. Radiologic technologists and technicians: $73,410

18. Registered nurses: $86,070

19. Nuclear medicine technologists: $92,500

20. Physical therapists: $99,710

21. Medical and health services managers: $110,680

22. Nurse practitioners: $126,260

23. Physician assistants: $130,020

24. Pharmacists: $136,030

25. Pediatricians (general): $198,690

26. Nurse anesthetists: $212,650

27. General internal medicine physicians: $223,310

28. Family medicine physicians: $224,640

29. Neurologists: Equal to or greater than $239,200

29. Psychiatrists: Equal to or greater than $239,200

29. Physicians, pathologists: Equal to or greater than $239,200

29. OB-GYNs: Equal to or greater than $239,200

29. Anesthesiologists: Equal to or greater than $239,200

29. Emergency medicine physicians: Equal to or greater than $239,200

29. Dermatologists: Equal to or greater than $239,200

29. Radiologists: Equal to or greater than $239,200

29. Orthopedic surgeons (except pediatric): Equal to or greater than $239,200

29. Cardiologists: Equal to or greater than $239,200