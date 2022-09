362 statistics on nursing compensation | 2022

With nursing shortages not going away anytime soon, it's important to look at how nursing compensation has evolved.

As the workforce becomes older and more nurses are retiring, about 203,000 new nurses will be needed every year through 2031 to fill the gap, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since the start of the pandemic, nursing compensation has increased, with the mean annual wage for registered nurses at $82,750 as of May 2021.

The following statistics provide a view of nursing compensation.

Note: Several data sources were used to compile this report.

RN mean annual wage for all 50 states



Below are the mean annual wages for registered nurses in states, comparing May 2020 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data to the latest May 2021 data, the most recent available. The states are listed in alphabetical order.

Alabama

Annual Wage May 2020: $60,230

Annual Wage May 2021: $61,920

Alaska

Annual Wage May 2020: $95,270

Annual Wage May 2021: $97,230

Arizona

Annual Wage May 2020: $80,380

Annual Wage May 2021: $81,600

Arkansas

Annual Wage May 2020: $63,640

Annual Wage May 2021: $65,810

California

Annual Wage May 2020: $120,560

Annual Wage May 2021: $124,000

Colorado

Annual Wage May 2020: $77,860

Annual Wage May 2021: $80,670

Connecticut

Annual Wage May 2020: $84,850

Annual Wage May 2021: $88,530

Delaware

Annual Wage May 2020: $74,330

Annual Wage May 2021: $77,760

Florida

Annual Wage May 2020: $69,510

Annual Wage May 2021: $72,000

Georgia

Annual Wage May 2020: $71,510

Annual Wage May 2021: $75,380

Hawaii

Annual Wage May 2020: $104,830

Annual Wage May 2021: $106,530

Idaho

Annual Wage May 2020: $71,640

Annual Wage May 2021: $73,640

Illinois

Annual Wage May 2020: $74,560

Annual Wage May 2021: $78,260

Indiana

Annual Wage May 2020: $67,490

Annual Wage May 2021: $68,890

Iowa

Annual Wage May 2020: $62,570

Annual Wage May 2021: $64,990

Kansas

Annual Wage May 2020: $64,200

Annual Wage May 2021: $66,560

Kentucky

Annual Wage May 2020: $64,730

Annual Wage May 2021: $67,260

Louisiana

Annual Wage May 2020: $68,010

Annual Wage May 2021: $70,380

Maine

Annual Wage May 2020: $71,040

Annual Wage May 2021: $73,630

Maryland

Annual Wage May 2020: $81,590

Annual Wage May 2021: $82,660

Massachusetts

Annual Wage May 2020: $96,250

Annual Wage May 2021: $96,630

Michigan

Annual Wage May 2020: $73,980

Annual Wage May 2021: $75,930

Minnesota

Annual Wage May 2020: $80,960

Annual Wage May 2021: $84,030

Mississippi

Annual Wage May 2020: $61,250

Annual Wage May 2021: $63,130

Missouri

Annual Wage May 2020: $65,900

Annual Wage May 2021: $67,790

Montana

Annual Wage May 2020: $70,530

Annual Wage May 2021: $73,610

Nebraska

Annual Wage May 2020: $69,480

Annual Wage May 2021: $69,850

Nevada

Annual Wage May 2020: $89,750

Annual Wage May 2021: $88,800

New Hampshire

Annual Wage May 2020: $75,970

Annual Wage May 2021: $78,270

New Jersey

Annual Wage May 2020: $85,720

Annual Wage May 2021: $89,690

New Mexico

Annual Wage May 2020: $75,700

Annual Wage May 2021: $77,590

New York

Annual Wage May 2020: $89,760

Annual Wage May 2021: $93,320

North Carolina

Annual Wage May 2020: $68,950

Annual Wage May 2021: $71,200

North Dakota

Annual Wage May 2020: $69,630

Annual Wage May 2021: $71,200

Ohio

Annual Wage May 2020: $69,750

Annual Wage May 2021: $71,640

Oklahoma

Annual Wage May 2020: $66,600

Annual Wage May 2021: $68,180

Oregon

Annual Wage May 2020: $96,230

Annual Wage May 2021: $98,630

Pennsylvania

Annual Wage May 2020: $74,170

Annual Wage May 2021: $76,000

Rhode Island

Annual Wage May 2020: $82,790

Annual Wage May 2021: $85,270

South Carolina

Annual Wage May 2020: $67,140

Annual Wage May 2021: $69,580

South Dakota

Annual Wage May 2020: $60,960

Annual Wage May 2021: $60,540

Tennessee

Annual Wage May 2020: $64,120

Annual Wage May 2021: $66,680

Texas

Annual Wage May 2020: $76,800

Annual Wage May 2021: $79,120

Utah

Annual Wage May 2020: $70,370

Annual Wage May 2021: $72,790

Vermont

Annual Wage May 2020: $72,140

Annual Wage May 2021: $75,160

Virginia

Annual Wage May 2020: $74,380

Annual Wage May 2021: $76,680

Washington

Annual Wage May 2020: $91,310

Annual Wage May 2021: $95,350

West Virginia

Annual Wage May 2020: $65,130

Annual Wage May 2021: $67,640

Wisconsin

Annual Wage May 2020: $74,760

Annual Wage May 2021: $76,850

Wyoming

Annual Wage May 2020: $72,600

Annual Wage May 2021: $73,130

Nurse practitioner mean annual wage in 50 states

Below are the mean annual wages for nurse practitioners in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to May 2021 data, the most recent available. The states are listed in alphabetical order.

Alabama: $102,410

Alaska: $113,820

Arizona: $119,910

Arkansas: $107,080

California: $151,830

Colorado: $112,580

Connecticut: $120,450

Delaware: $116,230

District of Columbia: $125,290

Florida: $104,830

Georgia: $109,560

Hawaii: $127,490

Idaho: $105,290

Illinois: $120,470

Indiana: $113,490

Iowa: $121,370

Kansas: $108,710

Kentucky: $106,080

Louisiana: $112,650

Maine: $116,370

Maryland: $115,700

Massachusetts: $129,540

Michigan: $108,770

Minnesota: $127,010

Mississippi: $111,750

Missouri: $103,490

Montana: $115,710

Nebraska: $112,670

Nevada: $123,680

New Hampshire: $120,730

New Jersey: $137,010

New Mexico: $118,480

New York: $133,940

North Carolina: $112,730

North Dakota: $112,720

Ohio: $112,490

Oklahoma: $116,650

Oregon: $128,190

Pennsylvania: $117,260

Rhode Island: $126,760

South Carolina: $102,850

South Dakota: $112,320

Tennessee: $95,120

Texas: $117,890

Utah: $112,920

Vermont: $112,540

Virginia: $112,320

Washington: $130,840

West Virginia: $104,750

Wisconsin: $116,990

Wyoming: $114,530

CRNA mean annual wage by state

Below are the average annual wages for certified registered nurse anesthetists in states, comparing May 2020 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data to the May 2021 data, the most recent available. The states are listed in alphabetical order. Data was not available for some states.

Alabama

Annual wage May 2020: $170,560

Annual wage May 2021: $188,840

Alaska

Annual wage May 2020: N/A

Annual wage May 2021: N/A

Arizona

Annual wage May 2020: $173,460

Annual wage May 2021: $142,250

Arkansas

Annual wage May 2020: $167,030

Annual wage May 2021: $151,940

California

Annual wage May 2020: $205,360

Annual wage May 2021: $232,540

Colorado

Annual wage May 2020: $175,760

Annual wage May 2021: $173,820

Connecticut

Annual wage May 2020: $217,360

Annual wage May 2021: $276,540

Delaware

Annual wage May 2020: N/A

Annual wage May 2021: N/A

Florida

Annual wage May 2020: $176,760

Annual wage May 2021: $170,950

Georgia

Annual wage May 2020: $179,630

Annual wage May 2021: $177,960

Hawaii

Annual wage May 2020: $201,930

Annual wage May 2021: $218,750

Idaho

Annual wage May 2020: $156,250

Annual wage May 2021: $171,790

Illinois

Annual wage May 2020: $194,950

Annual wage May 2021: $250,280

Indiana

Annual wage May 2020: $169,620

Annual wage May 2021: $190,200

Iowa

Annual wage May 2020: $198,480

Annual wage May 2021: $207,240

Kansas

Annual wage May 2020: $167,700

Annual wage May 2021: $159,560

Kentucky

Annual wage May 2020: $163,700

Annual wage May 2021: $180,330

Louisiana

Annual wage May 2020: $161,310

Annual wage May 2021: $166,810

Maine

Annual wage May 2020: $198,940

Annual wage May 2021: $209,050

Maryland

Annual wage May 2020: $182,780

Annual wage May 2021: $180,560

Massachusetts

Annual wage May 2020: $195,900

Annual wage May 2021: $219,680

Michigan

Annual wage May 2020: $199,870

Annual wage May 2021: $218,240

Minnesota

Annual wage May 2020: $216,050

Annual wage May 2021: $214,460

Mississippi

Annual wage May 2020: $174,540

Annual wage May 2021: $182,940

Missouri

Annual wage May 2020: $189,610

Annual wage May 2021: $192,320

Montana

Annual wage May 2020: $216,420

Annual wage May 2021: N/A

Nebraska

Annual wage May 2020: $176,880

Annual wage May 2021: $232,230

Nevada

Annual wage May 2020: $223,680

Annual wage May 2021: N/A

New Hampshire

Annual wage May 2020: $197,570

Annual wage May 2021: $227,130

New Jersey

Annual wage May 2020: $207,500

Annual wage May 2021: $263,850

New Mexico

Annual wage May 2020: $164,980

Annual wage May 2021: $164,900

New York

Annual wage May 2020: $217,050

Annual wage May 2021: $225,180

North Carolina

Annual wage May 2020: $192,830

Annual wage May 2021: $206,450

North Dakota

Annual wage May 2020: $192,050

Annual wage May 2021: $208,170

Ohio

Annual wage May 2020: $190,120

Annual wage May 2021: $187,410

Oklahoma

Annual wage May 2020: $179,410

Annual wage May 2021: $181,660

Oregon

Annual wage May 2020: $236,540

Annual wage May 2021: $225,560

Pennsylvania

Annual wage May 2020: $185,090

Annual wage May 2021: $203,150

Rhode Island

Annual wage May 2020: N/A

Annual wage May 2021: N/A

South Carolina

Annual wage May 2020: $185,850

Annual wage May 2021: $213,830

South Dakota

Annual wage May 2020: $190,660

Annual wage May 2021: $197,710

Tennessee

Annual wage May 2020: $171,020

Annual wage May 2021: $176,020

Texas

Annual wage May 2020: $180,380

Annual wage May 2021: $197,540

Utah

Annual wage May 2020: $127,130

Annual wage May 2021: N/A

Vermont

Annual wage May 2020: $189,780

Annual wage May 2021: $196,240

Virginia

Annual wage May 2020: $179,180

Annual wage May 2021: $203,600

Washington

Annual wage May 2020: $197,740

Annual wage May 2021: $244,730

West Virginia

Annual wage May 2020: $187,430

Annual wage May 2021: $247,650

Wisconsin

Annual wage May 2020: $231,520

Annual wage May 2021: $235,550

Wyoming

Annual wage May 2020: $231,250

Annual wage May 2021: $223,680

10 states with the largest increases, decreases to travel nurse pay

Here are the 10 states with the largest average increases to travel nurse pay in August, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace:

1. Delaware

Weekly pay 2022: $3,323

Weekly pay 2021: $2,719

YOY change: 22.21 percent

2. Hawaii

Weekly pay 2022: $3,121

Weekly pay 2021: $2,596

YOY change: 20.22 percent

3. Alaska

Weekly pay 2022: $3,426

Weekly pay 2021: $3,042

YOY change: 12.62 percent

4. Nebraska

Weekly pay 2022: $2,962

Weekly pay 2021: $2,666

YOY change: 11.10 percent

5. Wyoming

Weekly pay 2022: $3,218

Weekly pay 2021: $2,914

YOY change: 10.43 percent

6. Ohio

Weekly pay 2022: $2,997

Weekly pay 2021: $2,747

YOY change: 9.10 percent

7. West Virginia

Weekly pay 2022: $3,056

Weekly pay 2021: $2,806

YOY change: 8.91 percent

8. New Jersey

Weekly pay 2022: $3,537

Weekly pay 2021: $3,258

YOY change: 8.56 percent

9. Connecticut

Weekly pay 2022: $3,021

Weekly pay 2021: $2,784

YOY change: 8.51 percent

10. Nevada

Weekly pay 2022: $3,221

Weekly pay 2021: $2,988

YOY change: 7.80 percent

Here are the 10 states with the largest average decreases to travel nurse pay in August, according to the report:

Note: The list includes a tie.

1. Florida

Weekly pay 2022: $2,498

Weekly pay 2021: $3,520

YOY change: 29.03 percent

2. Arizona

Weekly pay 2022: $3,028

Weekly pay 2021: $4,178

YOY change: 27.53 percent

3. Georgia

Weekly pay 2022: $2,747

Weekly pay 2021: $3,478

YOY change: 21.02 percent

4. Oklahoma

Weekly pay 2022: $2,622

Weekly pay 2021: $3,245

YOY change: 19.20 percent

5. Missouri

Weekly pay 2022: $2,794

Weekly pay 2021: $3,337

YOY change: 16.27 percent

6. New Mexico

Weekly pay 2022: $3,044

Weekly pay 2021: $3,589

YOY change: 15.19 percent

7. Arkansas

Weekly pay 2022: $2,711

Weekly pay 2021: $3,183

YOY change: 14.83 percent

8. Rhode Island

Weekly pay 2022: $3,063

Weekly pay 2021: $3,564

YOY change: 14.06 percent

9. Tennessee

Weekly pay 2022: $2,637

Weekly pay 2021: $3,048

YOY change: 13.48 percent

9. Texas

Weekly pay 2022: $2,637

Weekly pay 2021: $3,048

YOY change: 13.48 percent

5 highest paying places for RNs, LPNs

From 2019 to 2021, median total compensation differences for nursing positions varied, but there have been notable increases, according to a report released June 23 from the Medical Group Management Association.

The 2022 edition of the "MGMA DataDive Management and Staff Compensation" report is based on data from more than 142,000 management and staff positions at 3,406 organizations. The data is reflective of physician-owned, hospital/integrated delivery system-owned and academic practices. The data is weighted slightly more heavily toward hospital/integrated delivery system practices.

Here are the five highest-paying places for licensed practical nurses, according to the report:

1. New Jersey

2. Washington, D.C.

3. Colorado

4. California

5. Oregon

Here are the five highest-paying states for registered nurses, according to the report:

1. California

2. Massachusetts

3. New York

4. Oregon

5. District of Columbia

10 states with the largest increases to travel nurse pay

The average weekly travel nurse pay in July in the U.S. was $2,997, up 12 percent from $2,681 during the same time in 2021, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace.

The report, which was shared with Becker's, is based on proprietary data of job postings on Vivian Health in July.

Here are the 10 states with the largest average increases to travel nurse pay in July, according to the report:

1. Alaska

Weekly pay 2022: $3,334

Weekly pay 2021: $2,356

YOY change: 41.51 percent

2. Minnesota

Weekly pay 2022: $3,458

Weekly pay 2021: $2,624

YOY change: 31.78 percent

3. Hawaii

Weekly pay 2022: $3,012

Weekly pay 2021: $2,313

YOY change: 30.22 percent

4. South Dakota

Weekly pay 2022: $3,241

Weekly pay 2021: $2,504

YOY change: 29.43 percent

5. California

Weekly pay 2022: $3,759

Weekly pay 2021: $3,007

YOY change: 25.01 percent

6. Nevada

Weekly pay 2022: $3,088

Weekly pay 2021: $2,478

YOY change: 24.62 percent

7. Oregon

Weekly pay 2022: $3,439

Weekly pay 2021: $2,779

YOY change: 23.75 percent

8. Wyoming

Weekly pay 2022: $3,393

Weekly pay 2021: $2,752

YOY change: 23.29 percent

9. West Virginia

Weekly pay 2022: $3,060

Weekly pay 2021: $2,513

YOY change: 21.77 percent

10. Ohio

Weekly pay 2022: $3,015

Weekly pay 2021: $2,480

YOY change: 21.57 percent

Here are the five states with average decreases to travel nurse pay in July, according to the report:

1. Florida

Weekly pay 2022: $2,441

Weekly pay 2021: $2,723

YOY change: 10.36 percent

2. Missouri

Weekly pay 2022: $2,664

Weekly pay 2021: $2,745

YOY change: 2.95 percent

3. Alabama

Weekly pay 2022: $2,390

Weekly pay 2021: $2,431

YOY change: 1.69 percent

4. South Carolina

Weekly pay 2022: $2,677

Weekly pay 2021: $2,707

YOY change: 1.11 percent

5. Texas

Weekly pay 2022: $2,663

Weekly pay 2021: $2,672

YOY change: 0.34 percent