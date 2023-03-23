20 highest, lowest-paid physician specialties: Doximity

Surgical specialities tend to yield the highest pay, while pediatricians typically take home the least, according to a recent report from Doximity.

The networking service for medical professionals has released its 2023 Physician Compensation Report, tracking trends in physician pay nationwide. More than 80 percent of physicians are members, giving Doximity one of the largest physician compensation data sets in the U.S. Its tech-enabled healthcare staffing firm, Curative Talent, assisted on the report.

In 2022, Doximity surveyed 31,000 full-time physicians. In total, a pool of 190,000 physicians' responses from the past six years were used to craft this report.

Here are the specialties with the highest and lowest annual compensation, according to Doximity:





Specialities with the highest annual compensation:

1. Neurosurgery — $788,313

2. Thoracic surgery — $706,775

3. Orthopedic surgery — $624,043

4. Plastic surgery — $571,373

5. Vascular surgery — $557,632

6. Oral and maxillofacial surgery — $556,642

7. Radiation oncology — $547,026

8. Cardiology — $544,201

9. Urology — $505,564

10. Radiology — $503,564

11. Gastroenterology — $496,667

12. Otolaryngology (ENT) — $488,536

13. Dermatology — $468,509

14. Anesthesiology — $462,506

15. General surgery — $451,489

16. Ophthalmology — $449,315

17. Oncology — $447,312

18. Colon and rectal surgery — $445,685

19. Pulmonology — $400,650

20. Nuclear medicine — $392,196





Specialities with the lowest compensation:

1. Pediatric endocrinology — $218,266

2. Pediatric infectious disease — $221,126

3. Pediatric rheumatology — $226,186

4. Pediatric hematology and oncology — $237,005

5. Pediatric nephrology — $238,208

6. Pediatrics — $242,832

7. Medical genetics — $244,107

8. Pediatric pulmonology — $263,742

9. Medicine/pediatrics — $270,396

10. Family medicine — $273,040

11. Child neurology — $273,167

12. Preventive medicine — $275,068

13. Geriatrics — $275,704

14. Endocrinology — $276,548

15. Pediatric gastroenterology — $282,853

16. Pediatric emergency medicine — $287,635

17. Infectious disease — $288,607

18. Occupational medicine — $292,814

19. Internal medicine — $293,894

20. Rheumatology — $299,790