20 highest, lowest-paid physician specialties: Doximity

Surgical specialities tend to yield the highest pay, while pediatricians typically take home the least, according to a recent report from Doximity.
The networking service for medical professionals has released its 2023 Physician Compensation Report, tracking trends in physician pay nationwide. More than 80 percent of physicians are members, giving Doximity one of the largest physician compensation data sets in the U.S. Its tech-enabled healthcare staffing firm, Curative Talent, assisted on the report.
In 2022, Doximity surveyed 31,000 full-time physicians. In total, a pool of 190,000 physicians' responses from the past six years were used to craft this report.
Here are the specialties with the highest and lowest annual compensation, according to Doximity:
Specialities with the highest annual compensation:
1. Neurosurgery — $788,313
2. Thoracic surgery — $706,775
3. Orthopedic surgery — $624,043
4. Plastic surgery — $571,373
5. Vascular surgery — $557,632
6. Oral and maxillofacial surgery — $556,642
7. Radiation oncology — $547,026
8. Cardiology — $544,201
9. Urology — $505,564
10. Radiology — $503,564
11. Gastroenterology — $496,667
12. Otolaryngology (ENT) — $488,536
13. Dermatology — $468,509
14. Anesthesiology — $462,506
15. General surgery — $451,489
16. Ophthalmology — $449,315
17. Oncology — $447,312
18. Colon and rectal surgery — $445,685
19. Pulmonology — $400,650
20. Nuclear medicine — $392,196
Specialities with the lowest compensation:
1. Pediatric endocrinology — $218,266
2. Pediatric infectious disease — $221,126
3. Pediatric rheumatology — $226,186
4. Pediatric hematology and oncology — $237,005
5. Pediatric nephrology — $238,208
6. Pediatrics — $242,832
7. Medical genetics — $244,107
8. Pediatric pulmonology — $263,742
9. Medicine/pediatrics — $270,396
10. Family medicine — $273,040
11. Child neurology — $273,167
12. Preventive medicine — $275,068
13. Geriatrics — $275,704
14. Endocrinology — $276,548
15. Pediatric gastroenterology — $282,853
16. Pediatric emergency medicine — $287,635
17. Infectious disease — $288,607
18. Occupational medicine — $292,814
19. Internal medicine — $293,894
20. Rheumatology — $299,790