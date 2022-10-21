UM Health to provide pediatric services at Trinity Health hospital

Livonia-based Trinity Health Michigan and Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health have partnered to expand pediatric specialty care at Trinity Health Oakland, a 497-bed hospital in Pontiac, Mich.

Pediatric specialists from C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor will provide services in the Oakland County area through outpatient clinics and inpatient procedures and consultations at Trinity Health Oakland, according to an Oct. 20 news release from UM Health.

Cardiologists from the children's hospital have been providing care at Trinity Health Oakland since January, the release said. Under the new agreement, pediatric urology and orthopedic clinics will open at Oakland in November, and a pediatric surgery clinic will open in January.