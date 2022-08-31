Police investigate report of bomb threat at Boston Children's

A bomb threat investigated by police Aug. 30 at Boston Children's Hospital was a false alarm, officials said, according to The Boston Globe.

Boston Police Department spokesperson David Estrada told the newspaper the threat was reported about 8 p.m., and police cleared the scene about two hours later. No explosive device was located, Mr. Estrada said, according to The Boston Globe.

The hospital was on lockdown as police investigated, and police had closed a portion of a surrounding street.

In a statement shared with Becker's Aug. 31, Boston Children's said: "The hospital was the target of an anonymous bomb threat. We moved swiftly to protect our patients and employees, and we are working with law enforcement and outside experts as they closely investigate this situation. We are relieved no bomb was found and that employees and patients are safe.

"We remain vigilant in our efforts to battle the spread of false information about the hospital and our caregivers. We are committed to ensuring the hospital is a safe and secure place for all who work here and come here."

The hospital added that it will provide additional information as it is able.

Earlier in August, Boston Children's Hospital said it had been the target of a harassment campaign based on misinformation about its pediatric and adolescent transgender health program.

Several far-right social media accounts shared posts related to the Boston Children's Gender Multispecialty Service Program, the nation's first pediatric and adolescent transgender health program.

Among the allegations on the accounts was that Boston Children's performs gender-affirming hysterectomies on minors, according to NBC News. The hospital disputes the claim.