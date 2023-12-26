Patient backlog likely to worsen, Massachusetts hospital officials warn

Delayed patient discharge to post-acute care facilities is contributing to a hefty backlog for Massachusetts hospitals, according to the latest report from the state's hospital and health association.

An analysis of data from hospitals across the Bay State, found that on any given day in November, there were around 750 patients awaiting discharge. There were also more than 200 patients who waited 30 days or longer to be discharged to additional care settings.

The primary challenges, the report found, were due to private insurance barriers like lack of response, denial of authorizations etc., followed by a lack of secondary insurance.

Current conditions are not likely to improve anytime soon, according to leaders at the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association, who expect the patient backlog "to grow this winter," State House News reported Dec. 26.

"While throughput issues were significant before the pandemic, COVID-19 exacerbated the situation and created a large volume of patients who are ready for discharge from hospitals, but cannot find an appropriate bed in a post-acute care setting…" the association's report states. "Addressing transition delays and optimizing the flow of patients throughout their healthcare Journey is an ongoing priority for MHA, its members, and our partners in state government and the post-acute care community."