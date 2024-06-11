New York system halts invasive procedures by PAs

Utica, N.Y.-based Wynn Hospital is no longer allowing physician assistants to perform invasive procedures, the Daily Sentinel reported June 10.

The internal memorandum outlining the change was sent to all medical staff at Utica-based Mohawk Valley Healthcare System June 6. The memorandum reads, in part, "Effective immediately, physician assistant providers are not allowed to perform invasive procedures at the Wynn Hospital. This includes the operating room, all procedural areas, and the bedside. Please note regular PA duties, however, may continue. More information will be provided once it becomes available."

The system is reviewing and updating the credentials of its medical staff, Patricia Charvat, senior vice president of marketing and strategy for MVHS, told the Sentinel. "As part of that review, the ability of physician assistants to perform procedures in the operating room or at the bedside at the Wynn Hospital has been temporarily put on hold until credentialing to perform these procedures has been confirmed. This has not impacted patient care or surgeries."

The announcement comes a month after open-heart surgeries at the hospital were put on hold following a May 7 immediate jeopardy citation. The hospital began its 40-day review period this week and surgeries should resume at the end of that time, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. It is not clear if the suspension of PA procedures is related to the review of the open-heart program.