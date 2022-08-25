Missouri hospital could miss reopening deadline

Fulton, Mo.-based Callaway Community Hospital may not reopen by a Sept. 21 deadline, according to an Aug. 24 report from ABC affiliate KMIZ.

The deadline is tied to an extension from state regulators to reopen. The hospital's owner, Nobel Health, laid off all workers and closed the facility and a similar hospital in Mexico, Mo., on March 25. The cuts affected 68 employees in Fulton, Mo., and 113 in Mexico, Mo.

Texas-based Platinum Team Management took over the hospitals and has been unable to reopen them but is still looking for options, according to Callaway Community Hospital interim CEO Jeffery Stone.

"We are actively speaking to investment groups and others on funding opportunities for both Callaway and Audrain hospitals. We still have a month to find a way," Mr. Stone said.