McLaren debuts ER self-scheduling for patients

In a bid to reduce wait times, Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health is now offering an online scheduling option for patients seeking care at two of its emergency departments.

The scheduling option is available for patients seeking non-life-threatening care at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac and McLaren Clarkston (Mich). The tool allows patients to see upcoming treatment times and select a slot that works best for their schedule, allowing them to wait at home until the appointment time.

McLaren clinicians review all virtual check-ins for symptoms that may suggest a severe condition, such as chest pain or a trauma associated with loss of consciousness. Clinicians contact these individuals directly, instructing them to call 911 or immediately go to the nearest emergency department.

"Online check-ins are a great option for patients with less severe cases that still require timely care, such as intense coughs or acute orthopedic injuries," Tressa Gardner, DO, medical director of emergency medicine at McLaren Oakland and McLaren Clarkston, said in a Feb. 19 news release. "However, this is in no way a replacement for 911 or the level of timely care that can be provided by a paramedic."