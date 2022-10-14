Froedtert, ThedaCare partner on 'micro-hospitals'

Two Wisconsin health systems — Froedtert Health in Wauwatosa and ThedaCare in Neenah — have joined forces to build two medical campuses including "micro-hospitals," the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Oct. 13.

Each campus — one in Oshkosh and one in Fond du Lac — will include medical offices and an eight-bed emergency department. The Oshkosh campus will include an ASC, according to the newspaper.

Froedtert has opened four similar hospitals, called "community hospitals," across the state. They have been successful and care for two to three patients per night, according to the newspaper.

Froedtert and ThedaCare will each have 50 percent stake in the venture, which will cost an estimated $111.3 million, the newspaper reported.