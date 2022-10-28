Color Health acquires Mood Lifters, launches new behavioral healthcare solution

Burlingame, Calif.-based Color Health completed the acquisition of Ann Arbor, Mich.-based mental health organization Mood Lifters and also introduced a product expansion to connect people with healthcare resources.

Color Health aims to expand access to mental healthcare by partnering with public health departments, school districts, and other population care entities to provide behavioral and mental healthcare at scale. Color Health creates timely access to health screening and counseling and embeds care access points and other resources directly into community spaces, according to an Oct. 27 news release.

Color Health CEO Othman Laraki said challenges to behavioral health access could be remedied by reimagining the logistics of healthcare delivery.

"Through our experience building highly impactful federal, state, and local programs for public and population health, we know that providing access to care in the context of how people live their everyday lives is the key to creating effective care delivery programs," Mr. Laraki said.

Color Health is a complete platform for healthcare delivery, and its services are in-network with leading Medicaid and Medicare plans in all 50 states, according to the release.