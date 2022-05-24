Boston hospital to cut services, 118 jobs in July

Tufts Medical Center in Boston is eliminating 118 jobs when it closes pediatric beds in July, according to a notice filed with state regulators.

Tufts announced plans earlier this year to close the pediatric beds and convert the space into an adult intensive care unit and medical and surgical beds. Children in need of inpatient care will be referred to Boston Children's Hospital, which is opening 50 additional beds in July.

Nearly 100 nurses will be affected by the closure of the pediatric beds. All of the nurses have either found a new position within the Tufts Medicine system or at Boston Children's Hospital or are taking early retirement, a Tufts Medical Center spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review.

The hospital is working to place others affected by the closure, including clinical care technicians and pharmacists, into new roles, the spokesperson told Becker's.

The Tufts Medical Center spokesperson told Becker's that no layoffs are planned. "We were required to make a WARN notification because we are closing a business unit," he told Becker's.