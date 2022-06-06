Billings Clinic opens 26-bed intermediate care unit

Billings, Mont.-based Billings Clinic opened a 26-bed intermediate care unit June 6 that will be a bridge between the intensive care unit and the medical-surgical units.

The 30,000-square-foot unit will serve patients with sepsis, diabetic ketoacidosis, complex wounds, neurological conditions, COVID-19 and other conditions, according to a June 3 Billings Clinic news release.

The unit can also provide intensive care unit-level monitoring. It's part of a $20 million construction project that is adding two floors to the hospital. One of the floors is still under construction, according to the news release.