Boston-based Tufts Medical Center broke the New England regional adult heart transplant record with 61 transplants in 2023.

The center is the first in New England to reach that benchmark in one year, according to a Jan. 8 hospital news release shared with Becker's. The previous record was set by Tufts in 2016 at 56 heart transplants. Prior to that, the record was 37 transplants in 1991.

Tufts has performed adult heart transplants since 1985, completing 750 in 38 years.