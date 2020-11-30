Top 10 cardiology stories in November

A round-up of cardiologists who recently joined new practices or received new appointments was Becker's top-read cardiology story in November.

Here are the 10 most-read stories about cardiology for the month, beginning with the most popular:

1. 4 cardiologists on the move

2. 50 top cardiovascular hospitals for 2021, ranked by IBM Watson Health

3. How Healthgrades' best hospitals for cardiac care are working to improve outcomes

4. Delaware cardiology clinic pays $500,000 to settle fraud claims

5. 5 pediatric heart practices cardiologists should question

6. Food insecurity raises death risk for heart disease, study finds

7. Newark Beth Israel breaks ties with director of troubled heart transplant program

8. Heart surgeons with less experience have worse valve surgery outcomes, study finds

9. Donated heart delivered to California hospital after helicopter carrying it crashes

10. COVID-19 and the heart: 5 insights from a UCSF cardiologist





5 pediatric heart practices cardiologists should question

