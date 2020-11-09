Donated heart delivered to California hospital after helicopter carrying it crashes

A helicopter ambulance transporting a donated heart with three people on board crashed on top of Keck Hospital in Los Angeles Nov. 6, the Los Angeles Times reports.

A patient received the heart transplant, which was undamaged, just hours after the incident.

"It's actually an amazing story," Meg Aldrich, spokesperson for Keck, told the Los Angeles Times.

A pilot and two passengers were on board when the aircraft crashed near the hospital's helipad, with no reports of serious injuries. The pilot was hospitalized with minor injuries and the passengers declined treatment, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Patient care at the hospital was not disrupted, and the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are still investigating the cause of the accident.

