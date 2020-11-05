4 cardiologists on the move

Below are four cardiologists who joined new practices or received new appointments in the last two weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add a cardiologist move to this list, please email mbean@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Eric McClendon, MD, PhD, joined the medical staff at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus, Miss., reports the Mississippi Business Journal.

2. Baptist Health Heart Institute/Arkansas Cardiology-Conway (Ark.) welcomed Lensey Scott, MD, to its medical team.

3. Nazar Sharak, DO, joined the heart team at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Gifford, Fla., reports South Florida Hospital News.



4. UPMC Williamsport (Pa.) hospital added Renee Muchnik, MD, to its heart and vascular team.

