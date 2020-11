50 top cardiovascular hospitals for 2021, ranked by IBM Watson Health

IBM Watson Health has released its annual ranking of 50 top hospitals for cardiovascular care in collaboration with Fortune.

To compile its 2021 list, released Nov. 17, IBM Watson Health researchers analyzed federal data from Medicare cost reports, Hospital Compare and the Medicare Provider Analysis and Review. In total, 980 hospitals with cardiovascular service lines were included in the analysis. Read more about the methodology here.

When compared to similar cardiovascular hospitals, facilities on this year's list performed better on numerous clinical, operational and financial benchmarkers, including 30-day mortality, length of stay and adjusted cost per case.

Here are the top 50 hospitals, sorted into three categories:

Teaching hospitals with cardiovascular residency programs

Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo, Mich.)

Ascension St. Vincent Hospital (Indianapolis)

Baystate Medical Center (Springfield, Mass.)

Duke Regional Hospital (Durham, N.C.)

Intermountain Medical Center (Murray, Utah)

Kettering (Ohio) Medical Center

Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus (Rochester, Minn.)

McLaren Macomb (Mount Clemens, Mich.)

Mercy Medical Center (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

MercyOne Des Moines (Iowa) Medical Center

NewYork-Presbyterian Queens (Flushing, N.Y.)

Riverside Methodist Hospital (Columbus)

Sanford USD Medical Center (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

St. Joseph's Health (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Summa Health System Akron (Ohio) Campus

The Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)

UAB Hospital (Birmingham, Ala.)

UNC REX Hospital (Raleigh, N.C.)

University Hospital (Madison, Wis.)

WakeMed Raleigh (N.C.) Campus

Teaching hospitals without cardiovascular residency programs

Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola (Fla.)

Aspirus Wausau (Wis.) Hospital

Atrium Health Pineville (Charlotte, N.C.)

Baton Rouge (La.) General

Boone Hospital Center (Columbia, Mo.)

Bronson Methodist Hospital (Kalamazoo, Mich.)

Christus St. Michael Health System (Texarkana, Texas)

Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (Idaho Falls)

Eisenhower Medical Center (Rancho Mirage, Calif.)

Grand Strand Medical Center (Myrtle Beach, S.C.)

Halifax Health Medical Center (Daytona Beach, Fla.)

Lee Memorial Hospital (Fort Myers, Fla.)

Mission Hospital (Asheville, N.C.)

Mount Carmel St. Ann's (Westerville, Ohio)

North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo

Ocala (Fla.) Regional Medical Center

Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center (Reno, Nev.)

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital

St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor (Mich.) Hospital

St. Luke's Regional Medical Center (Boise, Idaho)

Community hospitals

Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center (Medford, Ore.)

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center (Round Rock, Texas)

Columbus Regional Health

McLaren Northern Michigan (Petoskey)

Mercy Iowa City (Iowa)

Parkwest Medical Center (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Sentara RMH Medical Center (Harrisonburg, Va.)

St. Joseph's Hospital (Tampa, Fla.)

Thibodaux (La.) Regional Health System

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson)

