Delaware cardiology clinic pays $500,000 to settle fraud claims

Eranga Cardiology, a practice with locations in Milford and Dover, Del., has agreed to pay $500,000 to resolve False Claims Act allegations, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Delaware said Nov. 10.

The settlement resolves allegations that the cardiology practice and its owner, Eranga Haththotuwa, MD, routinely submitted false Medicare and Medicaid claims for cardiology services between April 2014 and March 2020.

The settlement stems from a whistleblower suit filed by a former employee at the practice. The whistleblower will receive $90,000 of the $500,000 settlement.

