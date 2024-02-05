The top states, hospitals for cardiac surgery, per Healthgrades

Healthgrades released its rankings of the top hospitals for cardiac surgery; only six states met the requirements to have hospitals ranked in the speciality.

Healthgrades used Medicare patient outcome data from the CMS provider analysis and review for inpatient hospitals from 2020 through 2022. To be considered for a cardiac surgery ranking, each state needed more than seven hospitals to be evaluated based on patient outcomes for coronary artery bypass graft surgery and valve surgery. States with between seven and 10 eligible hospitals had three facilities ranked and states with 11 or more had five facilities ranked.

Here are the top hospitals for cardiac surgery:

California

Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center

PIH Health Whittier Hospital

UC San Diego Medical Center

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center

Florida

Sarasota Memorial Hospital

HCA Florida JFK Hospital (Atlantis)

Morton Plant Hospital (Clearwater)

Memorial Regional Hospital (Hollywood)

UF Health Jacksonville

Michigan

Henry Ford Hospital (Detroit)

Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital (Grand Rapids)

McLaren Northern Michigan (Petoskey)

New York

North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset)

NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center (New York City)

Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

South Shore University Hospital (Bay Shore)

Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla)

Pennsylvania

Lancaster General Hospital

Allegheny General Hospital (Pittsburgh)

Geisinger Medical Center (Danville)

Lankenau Medical Center (Wynnewood)

Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Texas

Baylor Scott and White The Heart Hospital Plano

St. David's Medical Center (Austin)

HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood