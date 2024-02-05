The top states, hospitals for cardiac surgery, per Healthgrades

Healthgrades released its rankings of the top hospitals for cardiac surgery; only six states met the requirements to have hospitals ranked in the speciality.
Healthgrades used Medicare patient outcome data from the CMS provider analysis and review for inpatient hospitals from 2020 through 2022. To be considered for a cardiac surgery ranking, each state needed more than seven hospitals to be evaluated based on patient outcomes for coronary artery bypass graft surgery and valve surgery. States with between seven and 10 eligible hospitals had three facilities ranked and states with 11 or more had five facilities ranked.
Here are the top hospitals for cardiac surgery:
California
Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center
PIH Health Whittier Hospital
UC San Diego Medical Center
Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)
Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
Florida
Sarasota Memorial Hospital
HCA Florida JFK Hospital (Atlantis)
Morton Plant Hospital (Clearwater)
Memorial Regional Hospital (Hollywood)
UF Health Jacksonville
Michigan
Henry Ford Hospital (Detroit)
Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital (Grand Rapids)
McLaren Northern Michigan (Petoskey)
New York
North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset)
NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center (New York City)
Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)
South Shore University Hospital (Bay Shore)
Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla)
Pennsylvania
Lancaster General Hospital
Allegheny General Hospital (Pittsburgh)
Geisinger Medical Center (Danville)
Lankenau Medical Center (Wynnewood)
Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
Texas
Baylor Scott and White The Heart Hospital Plano
St. David's Medical Center (Austin)
HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood