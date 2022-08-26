Study found 'polypill' cuts heart disease-related deaths by 24%

A new "polypill" that combines three heart medications reduced deaths and other heart problems related to heart disease by 24 percent, NBC News reported Aug. 26.

The polypill consisted of three medications: a statin to reduce cholesterol, an ACE inhibitor to lower blood pressure, and aspirin to reduce blood clots.

The study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, followed almost 2,500 people split into polypill users and traditional medication users.

Researchers plan to submit the study for FDA approval. It's not the first time the FDA has met to discuss polypills; however, none have been approved yet, according to NBC News. The pill used in this study was approved in Europe in 2014.