States with the healthiest, unhealthiest hearts

Colorado ranked highest for heart health with a perfect score of 100, while Arkansas had the lowest score at zero, a Forbes report found.

Forbes collected 2022 data for all 50 states across 16 factors, such as smoking, obesity, average work hours, sleeping and prevalence of six heart conditions. Each factor was given a score and every state could score up to 100 points.

Here are the top and bottom five states for heart health:

Healthy

Colorado: 100

Massachusetts: 99

New Hampshire: 96

Utah: 96

Connecticut: 94

Unhealthy

Arkansas: 0

Mississippi: 2.9

Tennessee: 6.83

Louisiana: 10.08

West Virginia: 12.53