Ochsner physician saves 70-year-old who had heart attack at airport baggage claim

A 70-year-old man is recovering after a heart attack thanks to a Ochsner Health cardiologist and two women who responded at the airport baggage claim, Ochsner Health reported Sep. 1.

Selim Krim, MD, a transplant cardiologist with the John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute, was waiting for his bags with others when Joseph Gormley began to code. With the help of two women, they performed CPR on the scene and Dr. Krim delivered one shock with an automated external defibrillator. Mr. Gormley was revived and remained stable and conscious until paramedics arrived.

Mr. Gormley was transported to Ochsner Medical Center-New Orleans and underwent a successful triple bypass surgery.

"No matter who is responding, it is so critical for witnesses of cardiac arrests to call 911, provide immediate CPR and ask for an AED — which fortunately was available in the airport," Dr. Krim said in the release. "That machine was truly key to Mr. Gormley surviving this event."